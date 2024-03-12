Shares of SpiceJet crashed 9.7 percent to Rs 54.6 per share on March 12 after reports suggested that the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shilpa Bhatia have tendered their resignation.

Commenting on this development, the management said that this was a part of SpiceJet's strategic restructuring and the company continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor.

"With the recent fund raise, SpiceJet has speeded up the process of resolution of all past disputes. The Company looks forward to adding capacity, growing rapidly and continuing to play a large role in the Indian aviation sector," they added.

The airline operator's stock has declined 13 percent in one month, as against a 3 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex. Earlier, SpiceJet shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 77 apiece on February 5, 2024.

Earlier, according to an exchange filing dated March 11, the company had approved and issued 34.66 lakh shares with a face value of Rs 10 at Rs 50 per share to Elara India Opportunities Fund, totaling Rs 17.33 crore.

On January 25, 2024, SpiceJet had allocated the initial portion of equity shares and warrants to raise Rs 744 crore. In that allocation, Elara India Opportunities received 8.33 crore warrants at Rs 50 per warrant. However, only 4.16 percent of these warrants have been converted into shares. SpiceJet had also allocated 1 crore warrants at the same price to Silver Stallion.