Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has been discharged from a private hospital following emergency brain surgery. The surgery, conducted on March 17 at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, was undertaken to address life-threatening bleeding in his skull, a source within the medical facility revealed.

Sadhguru, the founder of the renowned Isha Foundation, emerged from the hospital on Wednesday, greeted warmly by his followers in a touching moment captured on video.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist, led the medical team that attended to Sadhguru during this critical time. Suri previously underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the life-threatening nature of the spiritual leader's condition.

Throughout his life, the 66-year-old Sadhguru has been a prominent advocate for various causes, particularly in the realm of environmental conservation. His initiatives, such as the 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' campaigns, have garnered widespread attention and support.

The successful outcome of Sadhguru's surgery marks a significant milestone in his journey, as well as a moment of relief for his followers and well-wishers worldwide.