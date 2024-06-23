Sri Lankan Navy personnel apprehended 18 Indian fishermen on charges of illegal fishing in the country's waters, seizing three fishing vessels in the process, according to a report by news portal The News First on Sunday as reported by PTI.

The arrest took place in the North Sea near Delft Islands during a search operation conducted on Saturday night, as confirmed by Navy spokesperson Capt Gayan Wickramasuriya.

The arrested fishermen are set to be taken to Kankesanturai fishing harbour for further legal proceedings, in line with Sri Lanka's regulations governing maritime activities and fishing in its territorial waters.