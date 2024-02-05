Srinagar, the renowned tourist destination and summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, transformed into a winter wonderland as it woke up to a white sheet of snow on Monday morning. The city, covered in snow after a prolonged dry spell brought hope and rejuvenation to both residents and tourists.

The fresh snowfall is not just a picturesque sight but also a vital source of water for the region. Residents, who depend on snow for various reasons, welcomed the change and found relief in the snowy landscape.

In Rajouri tourists indulged in snowball fights, enjoying the fresh snowfall that adorned parts of the district. Several areas in Rajouri also experienced a beautiful covering of snow.

Expressing his delight, a tourist shared, "Witnessing Kashmir after hearing so much about it is beautiful. I ventured out today just to behold this view. With heavy snowfall, I hope it doesn't get too cold. Initially, I was disappointed, thinking there might be no snow, but since the day before yesterday, it's been wonderful. I hope such snowfall continues, benefiting farmers who were worried about horticulture and water issues, thinking their crops wouldn't be good. After the snowfall, there's hope that their crops will thrive."

However, the heavy snowfall on Sunday led to the cancellation of all flights at the Srinagar airport. Despite this, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open for traffic, as reported by the traffic department, even though snowfall occurred between Banihal and Ramsoo in the Ramban district along the highway.

While there was snowfall in the higher reaches and parts of the valley three days ago, the recent snowfall has enveloped the entire Kashmir in a thick white blanket. Fortunately, there are no reports of major power breakdowns at this time.