The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for all recruitment examinations starting May 2025, aiming to strengthen candidate verification and curb identity fraud.

Candidates can now voluntarily use their Aadhaar credentials during online registration, form submission, and at test centres. According to an official notification, the move is designed to streamline the examination process and ensure fairness.

SSC, one of the largest central recruitment agencies, conducts nationwide exams to fill non-gazetted posts across ministries and government departments. Officials said Aadhaar verification will help detect impersonation and other irregularities often reported during large-scale recruitment drives.

The Aadhaar authentication, though optional, is being implemented under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016. The Commission has committed to following all regulations and guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

This step follows a similar move by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which adopted Aadhaar-based verification last year and introduced AI-driven surveillance and facial recognition to combat malpractice.

SSC holds seven major open competitive exams annually, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination, along with three departmental exams. With lakhs of candidates participating each year, the Commission hopes the added biometric checks will help maintain integrity and transparency in the recruitment process. (PTI)