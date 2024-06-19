An SSF personnel was found shot dead at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday, June 19 morning. The deceased has been identified as Shatrughna Vishwakarma.

The incident occurred at 5:25 am when gunshots were heard within the temple premises. Fellow security personnel rushed to the scene, discovering Vishwakarma lying in a pool of blood. Despite their immediate efforts to transport him to a hospital and subsequently to a trauma center, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Shatrughna Vishwakarma, a native of Ambedkar Nagar, was on duty at the Ram temple at the time of his death. His sudden demise has caused significant distress among those at the temple site.

In response, senior officials, including the IG and SSP, promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. A forensic team was also deployed to examine the circumstances surrounding Vishwakarma’s death. Preliminary findings suggest that it may have been a case of suicide, although definitive conclusions await the results of a postmortem examination.