Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri strongly challenged Pakistan's denial of terrorism links during a Ministry of External Affairs press briefing Thursday, presenting evidence of Pakistani state involvement with terrorist groups amid growing military tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Misri displayed photographs showing Pakistani military personnel at funerals for individuals killed in India's recent "Operation Sindoor" strikes, questioning Pakistan's claims that only civilians were targeted.

"It's odd that funerals of civilians are being carried out with coffins wrapped in their national flag, and state honours are being accorded," Misri said. "The individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to us."

The tensions follow India's May 7 operation codenamed "Sindoor," which targeted nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deeper within Pakistani territory. Indian sources claim over 100 terrorists were eliminated in these precision strikes, though exact casualty figures remain difficult to verify as operations continue.

Pakistan responded by engaging military targets across Northern and Western India, including locations in Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat. According to Indian officials, these attacks were neutralised by air defence systems, including the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra missile systems.

Thursday morning saw Indian Armed Forces targeting Pakistani air defence radars and systems at multiple locations, with reports that an air defence system in Lahore was neutralised.

Misri referenced Pakistan's history of harbouring terrorists, noting pointedly: "I don't think I need to put the point in regards to this audience about where Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a martyr."

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted Pakistani contradictions regarding terrorist Sajid Mir, saying: "They claim that the terrorist Sajid Mir was dead, came under pressure, and Sajid Mir was then brought back to life, arrested and is now apparently in Pakistani custody."

Misri dismissed Pakistan's recent offer for a joint investigation following an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people.

"The experience has not been positive, and it certainly doesn't give us the confidence now to take at face value Pakistani assertions of wishing to participate in a joint investigation," he stated.

Indian officials accused Pakistan of specifically targeting the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Yesterday, Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community of J&K—hitting a gurdwara in Poonch and hitting the Sikh community members, who came under attack. Three individuals were killed in the attacks... A total of 16 civilians have been killed in Poonch and several others have been injured," Misri reported.

The Foreign Secretary firmly rejected Pakistani allegations that India had deliberately targeted religious sites, calling such claims "completely false."