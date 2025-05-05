As tensions continue to mount between New Delhi and Islamabad in the aftermath of last month’s deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states across India to hold comprehensive civil defence drills on May 7 (Wednesday), official sources confirmed.

As reported by India Today, the drills will include the activation of air raid sirens and training sessions aimed at preparing civilians and students to safeguard themselves during potential hostile attacks. According to government officials, measures such as crash blackouts and early camouflage of critical infrastructure and industrial plants will also be demonstrated and rehearsed.

States have further been instructed to update and rehearse their evacuation plans to ensure readiness in case of escalation, the sources added.

This heightened state of alert follows consecutive nights of unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC), now entering its 11th day. The Indian Army has been issuing strong retaliatory responses to these violations.

The surge in border hostilities traces back to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where Pakistan-backed militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people, including a Nepali national. This attack has been described as the most severe in the Valley since the Pulwama tragedy of 2019.

In anticipation of a potential Indian counteroffensive, Pakistan has reportedly increased its defence preparedness by fortifying border outposts and carrying out missile tests. Diplomatic fallout has also intensified, with India suspending key bilateral agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty, and closing its airspace to Pakistani airlines. In response, Islamabad has halted its commitments under the Simla Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has held multiple high-level security reviews following the Pahalgam incident, has reportedly given the Indian armed forces "full operational freedom" to determine the nature, targets, and timing of their response to the massacre.