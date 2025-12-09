States told to complete appointment of census staff by January 15, 2026 for digital census 2027

States and Union territories to complete the appointment of census functionaries by January 15, 2026, ahead of the two-phase Census 2027.

In a circular issued recently, the RGI emphasised that identifying and registering field personnel early is critical for the smooth execution of the population count.

Enumerators and supervisors, the key census functionaries responsible for data collection, must be in place along with a 10 per cent reserve pool to address contingencies.

Each enumerator will cover a population of about 700–800, and one supervisor will oversee the work of six enumerators. As per Census Rules-1990, state government personnel including teachers and clerks can be appointed as enumerators, while supervisors will generally hold a higher rank.

In districts, collectors and district magistrates will serve as principal census officers, while divisional commissioners will perform similar roles in divisions. Municipal commissioners will lead the exercise in city corporations.

The RGI stated that approximately 30 lakh field functionaries will be deployed during Census 2027, which will be fully digital and include caste enumeration, as approved by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

To streamline the process, a digital platform — the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) for Census 2027 — has been developed. It will track the appointment of census staff, assignment of enumeration areas, and real-time progress of fieldwork. States have been asked to register census functionaries with correct details in advance.

The first phase of the exercise, House Listing and Housing Census, will be carried out during a 30-day window between April and September 2026, depending on each state’s convenience. Population Enumeration will take place across India in February 2027, with a reference date of 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027. In Ladakh, snow-bound regions of Jammu and Kashmir, and the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, enumeration will be conducted in September 2026, referencing 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

The circular urged state governments and UT administrations to complete selections and ensure registrations on the CMMS portal by the January 15, 2026 deadline.