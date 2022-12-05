As the second phase of voting for the Gujarat and Himachal Assembly election comes to an end, the exit polls will be telecasted after the election ended at 6 PM on December 5.

Though the final results will be declared on December 8, the exit polls will help the masses in Gujarat and Himachal as well as across the country to ascertain who the voters chose to represent them for the next five years in the state Assemblies of both the states.

The polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly was held on December 5 on 93 seats across 14 districts. More than 800 candidates are in the fray.

This time Gujarat is witnessing a three-way contest between Congress, BJP, and AAP.

Notably, the first phase of the elections was held on December 1 on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and Southern parts of the state.

Coming to Himachal, the Assembly Election here in the state was concluded on November 12 in a single-phase contest. Around 68 members of the Legislative Assembly are in the fray. The results will be declared on December 8.

As the polls will conclude today, India Today NE will broadcast the election coverage, briefing viewers with each and every minute detail going the political fraternity before the counting of votes on December 5.

Stay tuned with India Today NE to keep yourself updated.