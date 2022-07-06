Stop criminals from entering politics; break unholy nexus between politicians and bureaucrats: HC to Parliament, ECI

While making observations on the bail plea submitted by a sitting MP, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court asked the Parliament and Election Commission of India to look into the unholy nexus between politicians and bureaucrats.

While denying the bail plea to the MP, the HC bench further asked the Parliament to show its collective will to restrict criminals from entering politics to save the integrity of democratic principles and the rule of law.

The bench led by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh was pronouncing the judgement upon bail application of Atul Rai Bahujan Samaj Party who was charged under Sections 120B, 167, 195A, 218, 306, 504 and 506 IPC in connection with an Abetment of Suicide case.

The bench mentioned that the accused/bail plea applicant has a total of 23 criminal cases registered ahgainst him which includes heinous crimes of kidnapping, murder and rape. The accused-applicant has been acquited in few of the cases but serious offences including murder and rape etc., are still pending in the court.

In the course of the hearing the bench remarked that 24 percent of Lok Sabha MPs had criminal cases pending in 2004 which surprising increased to 30 percent in 2009 elections.

The figures then jumped to 34 percent in 2014 following which 43 percent of the MPs elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 were having criminal cases pending against him.

The Bench argued that despite the Supreme Court's recognition of the criminalization of politics and the urgent need for electoral reforms, neither Parliament nor the Election Commission had taken the necessary steps to safeguard India's democracy from the influence of criminals, thugs, and lawbreakers.

“Nexus between crime and politics is a serious threat to democratic values and governance based on the rule of law. Elections of Parliament and state legislature, and even for local bodies and panchayats are very expensive affairs,” the bench said.

The court stated that accused politicians such as Rai used their influence, money, and muscle power to tamper with the evidence and escape from the clutches of the law of the land.