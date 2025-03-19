Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering a "just and inclusive world order" by deepening engagements with Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) nations. Speaking at the prestigious Raisina Dialogue, he emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with the global South.

"India firmly believes that creating an inclusive and equitable world order necessitates robust collaborations with the developing world. Given this context, Latin American and Caribbean countries hold a pivotal role in our global outreach," he stated during his address.

He underscored India's alignment with LAC nations on global issues, particularly in supporting a multipolar world order that serves the interests of the global South. India, he noted, has been actively engaging with the region across various sectors. His remarks preceded a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue titled "Destiny or Destination: Culture, Connectivity, and Tourism."

Highlighting India's sustained diplomatic outreach, Margherita pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Guyana for the India-CARICOM Summit. During the summit, the Prime Minister held discussions with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, proposing enhanced cooperation in key areas such as capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy, climate change, technology, and trade.

"The Prime Minister's visit to Guyana last year reinvigorated our ties with the LAC region. His proposal for collaboration across multiple sectors reflects India's commitment to strengthening this partnership," Margherita remarked.

The Minister also shared insights from his own diplomatic visits to Uruguay, the Bahamas, Barbados, and Nicaragua, where he explored opportunities to bolster economic cooperation and foster deeper trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

"My recent visits to several LAC nations allowed me to follow up on the Prime Minister's engagement roadmap. There is immense potential to enhance economic collaboration and strengthen bilateral relations with these nations," he concluded.