Strong earthquake tremors were felt in northern India on March 21, including the Delhi-NCR region, as well as several other countries in the region. According to reports, the earthquake, measuring 6.6 magnitude, hit countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

The earthquake tremors lasted for several seconds, causing panic among people in the affected areas. People rushed out of their homes as the ground shook beneath their feet. Reports suggest that people were reciting the Koran in some areas, seeking divine intervention to protect them from the natural disaster.

In northern Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, people reported feeling the strong tremors. Many took to social media to share their experiences and express their concern.

The authorities are assessing the situation, and there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. However, residents in the affected areas are urged to remain cautious and stay alert.