Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the neighbouring region. There is no confirmation of any damages as of now.

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude was recorded in Delhi at 2:48 p.m.



Earlier on Janury 5 Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring areas for the second time in a week when a magnitude 5.9 quake struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

The quake was at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

Earlier on Janury 1, Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, the first day of the new year. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in Haryana's Jhajjar with tremors in Delhi and surrounding areas on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

"An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana's Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground, "National Center for Seismology said in a statement. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

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