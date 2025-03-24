A coalition of student organisations affiliated with the INDIA bloc staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, March 24 demanding the repeal of the National Education Policy (NEP), changes to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft guidelines on appointments, and the reinstatement of student unions.

Members of various student bodies, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), Muslim Students Federation (MSF), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, and Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD), participated in the demonstration.

Protesters raised concerns about the impact of the NEP, which was introduced in 2020 to reform the education system from primary schooling to higher education. While the government claims the policy aligns education with modern needs while preserving its Indian roots, students argue it dilutes the public education system and increases privatisation.

“Our aim is to draw the government’s attention to education-related issues during the second leg of the budget session,” an AISA-affiliated protester said.

Demands also included conducting free and fair student union elections in universities, filling up reserved category seats, and ensuring the continuation of scholarships. Protesters opposed the UGC’s draft regulations, which propose a three-member search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors. The committee would be chaired by a nominee of the state governor, alongside members appointed by the UGC chairman and the university’s apex body.

“The new regulations take away the autonomy of universities and hand over control to politically appointed officials,” a student leader from NSUI remarked.

The demonstrators also called for the reinstatement of student unions, arguing that student representation has been systematically weakened in universities. (PTI)