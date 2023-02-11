Under the National Integration Tour-2023 of Students Experience In inter-state Living student life philosophy, students from the North East are going to different places of the country.

Important elements of this journey were migration, communication and travel. To understand this country full of diversity properly, we cannot travel and stay through any hotel, hostel, guest house or guide.

This journey of Akhil Bhartiya Parishad is not just a journey. Rather, it strengthens the thread of Indianness, with the help of which the pearl of unity in diversity is threaded.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi group met famous Bollywood film actor Anupam Kher in Mumbai. National Organising Secretary of ABVP Shri Ashish Chauhan was especially present during the meeting. Boys and girls from all the seven states of North East were included in this group.

The group of students from also saw the premiere of the film "Shiv Shastri Balboa". The film is directed by Ajayan Venugopalan and stars veteran cine actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Anupam Kher's team also had lunch with the crew.

Addressing the students, Anupam Kher said that ‘such programs should continue in this diverse country, so that we can better understand each other's tradition. ABVP has been doing very commendable work for national integration for a long time. Due to the important initiative of the ABVP I got the chance of meeting students from the North East.'

Expressing their feelings, the students also said that through this visit they are trying to understand the country better. This journey has provided us with the opportunity to learn more about our country than what others have said.