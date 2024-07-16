The founder of the stationery brand Camlin, Subhash Dandekar passed away at the age of 86 on July 15.

The businessman breathed his last breath at around 7 am on July 15.

His wife passed away two years ago and he is survived by a son and a daughter.

Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a lengthy note on his X handle and wrote, “With the death of senior entrepreneur Subhash Dandekar, who set up the Camlin industry, we have lost the grandfather figure who brought fame to the Marathi industry world. Subhash Dandekar not only built the Camlin industry but also added color to the lives of thousands of youths by providing employment. He gave great priority to the preservation of values. While growing the industry, they preserved value and people. He always insisted that labor should have dignity. He set an exemplary example of how a Marathi man can build an industry with his skills and hard work. With his death, the new generation lost a mentor. We share in the grief of his family. May his family get the strength to bear this suffering, this prayer to God! Om Shanti.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also paid tribute to the late Camlin founder, recalling his old ties with Dandekar. “Camlin made everything from inks to fountain pens, pencils, paint brushes, crayons to various colors, erasers to office stationery. There is a proverb in English that means, ‘Put a stick on a camel’s back and the camel sat down’.

But Dandekar’s camel was never burdened with artistic production. This is a significant leap taken by a Marathi entrepreneur,” a part of his tweet read.

Subhash Dandekar is believed to have played an instrumental role in transforming Camlin into a leading stationery name in India.