President Droupadi Murmu has nominated acclaimed author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, marking a notable addition to India's upper house of Parliament.

The announcement, made on March 8, received widespread praise from various quarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his delight over Sudha Murty's nomination. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi lauded Sudha Murty's extensive contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy, and education. He emphasized her inspiring journey and the immense impact she has had on society. PM Modi hailed her presence in the Rajya Sabha as a testament to the strength and potential of women, symbolizing the pivotal role they play in shaping the nation's destiny.