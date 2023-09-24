Renowned author and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty has taken legal action against the alleged misuse of her name in connection with two separate events in the United States. The complaint was filed on her behalf by her executive assistant, Mamata Sanjay.

The first incident revolved around an invitation extended to Ms. Murty to attend the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Kannada Koota of Northern California (KKNC). Despite declining the invitation due to prior commitments, Ms. Murty was shocked to discover on August 30 that promotional materials for the event were falsely promoting her as the chief guest. According to the KKNC organizers, a woman named Lavanya, claiming to be Ms. Murty's personal assistant, had allegedly confirmed her attendance without authorization.

The second incident involved another individual named Shruthi, who purportedly collected $40 from attendees under the pretense that Sudha Murty would be participating in a 'meet-and-greet' event in the US scheduled for September 26. Murty's office became aware of this when they stumbled upon an advertisement for the event.

In response to these serious allegations, the Bengaluru Police have registered a case against Lavanya and Shruthi. The charges against them include impersonation and unauthorized event activities, which are violations under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Currently, law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the whereabouts of Lavanya and Shruthi, who may be located either in the United States or India.

Sudha Murty has also requested a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to facilitate further actions related to the case.