Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, two bureaucrats, have been selected for the two vacant positions in the Election Commission of India's top panel, as per Congress's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, part of the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made this announcement to the media. The selection panel, which also included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was tasked with choosing two Election Commissioners to aid Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in preparing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Chowdhury criticised the Centre for a law enacted last year which replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Union Minister on the selection committee.

He stated that the Chief Justice of India should have been part of the committee and that the law has turned the meeting into a mere formality, with the government's majority on the panel dictating outcomes.

Also read: Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Sandhu selected poll officers, alleges Congress MP Adhir Ranjan