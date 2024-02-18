The appearance of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's photo on an admit card meant for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination has stirred up a storm on social media. The peculiar incident came to light on Saturday (February 17) when images of the admit card featuring Sunny Leone's name and two photographs of the actress began circulating widely across various social media platforms.

The viral posts showcased an admit card bearing the name "Sunny Leon" and prominently displaying two pictures of the popular actress. The document indicated Kannauj's Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College as the examination center, with the exam scheduled from 10 am to 12:05 pm.

Responding swiftly to the uproar, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) swiftly declared the admit card as "fake." According to UPPRB officials, the anomaly occurred due to incorrect photo uploads by a candidate during the application process. Upon receiving complaints, the recruitment board promptly rectified the issue by replacing the erroneous photos with blank sections.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination commenced as scheduled on Saturday. Spanning two days, the exam is being conducted in two shifts across all districts of Uttar Pradesh to fill 60,244 vacancies for the position of Police Constable.

Amidst the examination proceedings, law enforcement authorities reported the arrest of more than 120 individuals across the state over the past two days for impersonating candidates in the exam. Citing police officials, news agency PTI confirmed the arrests, with Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar disclosing the distribution of arrests across various districts.

According to DGP Prashant Kumar, the arrests were as follows: 15 in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj, and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra, and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria, and Bijnor.