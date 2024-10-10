As the festival season approaches, Raju Bista, Member of Parliament for Darjeeling and National Spokesperson for the BJP, has expressed deep concern for the workers of tea gardens that have been shut down for an extended period. Highlighting the struggles of these workers, Bista said that they are suffering due to the abandonment of the gardens by tea companies and the state government's failure to provide justice.

In total, 2,348 families from four tea gardens—Peshok (570 workers), Pandam (268 workers), Kalej Valley (660 workers), and Singtam (850 workers)—have not received the Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance they are entitled to under the Financial Assistance to Workers of Locked Out Industries (FAWLOI) scheme.

To support these workers during the festive season, Bista announced that he would personally fund the dispatch of five trucks filled with essential supplies to the affected tea gardens. He expressed hope that these supplies would help the workers celebrate Dashain with joy.

“I will continue my efforts to ensure dignified wages, bonuses, and parja patta rights for all tea workers,” Bista said and further added that he is committed to their welfare. He wished the tea workers Happy Dashain and assured them that their elected MP stands with them in solidarity.