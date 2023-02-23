Ajnala, Amritsar, witnessed a tense situation on February 23 as hundreds of supporters of pro-Khalistani self-proclaimed religious leader Amritpal Singh surrounded the police station to protest an FIR lodged against him and his associates. Singh is the president of Waris Punjab De, an organisation started by pro-Khalistani activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident last year.

Despite police barricading the area with additional forces from five districts, Singh’s supporters managed to break through and take over the police station, attacking police officers with swords and breaking barricades. Singh’s supporters were protesting against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan and demanded the cancellation of the FIR against him.

A few days ago, a complaint was filed against Amritpal and his gang for allegedly abducting and attacking Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib, during a spiritual event in Ajnala. Amritpal denied the accusations, claiming that the case was registered against him and his followers on the complaint of a mentally unstable person who had made derogatory statements against his jatha.

In a statement to the media, Singh accused the FIR of being politically motivated and threatened to show his strength if the case was not cancelled within an hour, holding the administration responsible for whatever happens next. This is not the first time that Singh has come under scrutiny; in December last year, OpIndia published a report comparing his rise to that of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Bhindranwale gained popularity by speaking out against drugs and social evils and demanding a separate Sikh nation, and Amritpal Singh is following in his footsteps. The police have a history of clashes with pro-Khalistani leaders, and Bhindranwale was eventually killed after a long standoff with the authorities.

The situation in Ajnala remains tense, with police officers overwhelmed by the number of Singh’s supporters present at the police station. The police are attempting to negotiate with Singh to defuse the situation and ensure that there is no further violence.