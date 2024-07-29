The Supreme Court of India has adjourned the hearing on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's petition challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to reject his bail plea in the excise policy money laundering case. The next hearing is scheduled for August 5, 2024.

The Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response by Thursday, August 1. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Court that it has already filed its reply, which has been directed to be brought on record.

Sisodia, who served as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, has been in judicial custody for 16 months following his arrest by the CBI on February 26, 2023. He faces allegations under sections related to criminal conspiracy, fraud, and corruption, accused of using kickbacks from liquor vending licenses to fund the AAP’s 2022 Punjab election campaign.

Following his CBI arrest, Sisodia was also taken into custody by the ED on March 9, 2023, for money laundering linked to the same allegations. Despite his resignation from Delhi's government alongside fellow AAP leader Satyendar Jain on February 28, 2023, Sisodia's legal troubles have persisted.

The Supreme Court had previously rejected Sisodia’s bail pleas on October 30, 2023, citing substantial evidence against him. On April 30, 2024, his appeal was denied by a trial court, and the Delhi High Court upheld this decision on May 21, 2024. The Supreme Court also denied his application to revive the bail pleas on June 4, 2024, instructing him to wait for the submission of the chargesheet and prosecution complaint, which were due by July 3.

With the required documents still pending, the apex court agreed to reconsider Sisodia’s bail plea on July 16, 2024. The forthcoming hearing will further determine the course of this high-profile case.