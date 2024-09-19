The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of a candidate with significant speech and language disability, allowing him to pursue an MBBS degree. This decision overturns previous regulations that barred individuals with disabilities exceeding 40% from medical education.

A three-judge bench led by Justice BR Gavai directed the admission of the candidate after a Court-appointed medical board determined he was capable of completing the MBBS course. This ruling comes in response to a challenge against a Bombay High Court order that had upheld the cancellation of the candidate's admission.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between existing medical education regulations and disability rights laws. The petitioner argued that the Graduate Medical Education Regulation of 1997, which set the 40% disability threshold, conflicted with the more recent Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016.

Central to the Court's decision was the finding that the candidate's 44-45% speech impairment did not constitute a functional limitation that would prevent him from succeeding in medical studies. The ruling emphasizes the need for a more nuanced and inclusive approach to disability in medical education.

This case may have broader implications for aspiring medical students with disabilities. The Court indicated it would release a detailed judgment explaining its reasoning, which could influence future policies on accessibility in professional education.