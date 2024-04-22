In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has directed the Dean of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Mumbai to assemble a specialized team of doctors to facilitate the termination of pregnancy for a 14-year-old alleged rape survivor. This decision comes as the apex court sets aside the Bombay High Court's earlier order, which had denied the plea for medical termination of the pregnancy, citing its advanced stage.

Scheduled to be heard on Monday, April 22, the case of the minor rape victim takes precedence on the Supreme Court's agenda. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala are set to preside over the proceedings as the first item of the day.

The court's intervention follows a plea filed by the victim's mother, challenging the Bombay High Court's decision. The High Court's ruling had barred the termination of pregnancy due to the advanced stage of nearly 30 weeks.

Prior to issuing its directive, the Supreme Court ordered a comprehensive medical examination of the minor, seeking insights into her physical and psychological condition. This examination, to be conducted by Mumbai's Sion Hospital, aims to assess the potential implications of undergoing medical termination of pregnancy or refraining from it.

The apex court's decision underscores its commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of minor rape survivors. By prioritizing the case and mandating expert medical evaluation, the Supreme Court reaffirms its stance on upholding justice and ensuring access to appropriate healthcare for vulnerable individuals.