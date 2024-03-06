The Supreme Court has banned tiger safaris in the core areas of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. The ruling issued on Wednesday, restricts tiger safaris to the peripheral and buffer zones of the renowned national park aligning with the national wildlife conservation plan's emphasis on wildlife protection beyond protected areas.

The apex court's judgment reflects a proactive stance towards safeguarding wildlife habitats and comes as a response to concerns regarding the environmental impact of activities within the core areas of the Jim Corbett National Park.

In addition to the ban on tiger safaris, the Supreme Court took a stern stance on illegal construction and tree felling within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and the then divisional forest officer Kishan Chand faced criticism from the court for their involvement in these unauthorized activities.

The court's decision underscores the importance of preserving the integrity of protected areas and upholding wildlife conservation efforts. By limiting tiger safaris to peripheral and buffer zones, the ruling aims to strike a balance between promoting eco-tourism and ensuring the well-being of the wildlife inhabiting the core areas of the Jim Corbett National Park. The move reflects a broader acknowledgment of the need for conservation measures that extend beyond designated protected zones.

This Supreme Court intervention is expected to have a lasting impact on wildlife management practices, emphasizing the imperative to maintain the ecological balance in one of India's most renowned national parks.