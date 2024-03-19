The Supreme Court has granted permission to the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to utilize the name 'NCP–SCP' along with the symbol of a 'man blowing turrah' for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The apex court directed the Election Commission of India to officially recognize and lock the ‘man blowing turrah’ symbol as the electoral symbol of the Sharad Pawar faction.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on the Ajit Pawar faction, preventing them from employing the name or photograph of NCP founder Sharad Pawar in any campaign materials for elections.

Additionally, the court mandated the Ajit Pawar group to issue a public notice stipulating that its use of the 'clock' symbol is contingent upon the final outcome of the appeal pending before the apex court. This declaration must accompany all advertisements, whether in print or electronic media, until a verdict is reached.

Last week, during the proceedings, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan rebuked the Ajit Pawar camp for allegedly utilizing Sharad Pawar's name and pictures for campaigning.

"You are a different political party now. You have chosen not to be with him. So why use his picture… Go with your own identity now," remarked the bench.

"We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name and pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used," it emphasized.

The Election Commission of India, in its February 6 order, recognized the Ajit faction as the legitimate NCP based on the “test of legislative majority”.

"Ajit Pawar faction enjoyed majority support of legislators. (The) commission holds that Ajit Pawar is the Nationalist Congress Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol of ‘clock’," the ECI order stated.

Senior Pawar subsequently approached the Supreme Court against the ECI order, questioning the basis on which the three election commissioners arrived at their conclusion that the Ajit Pawar-led faction should inherit the party’s original name and symbol.