The Supreme Court of India commenced hearings today on the bail plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the controversial excise policy case. The hearing comes after the Delhi High Court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody until September 11, 2024.



Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the arrest was unnecessary, asserting that nearly all co-accused in the case have been released, except for Kejriwal. Singhvi criticized the CBI’s tactics, claiming the arrest was an "insurance measure" despite no arrests being made for nearly two years prior.

Singhvi highlighted that Kejriwal was previously deemed fit for release by the Supreme Court on two occasions. He questioned the fairness of the CBI’s actions, stating, “The arrest was made on June 26 after a prolonged period without any action, which seems unjustified.”

The Additional Solicitor General representing the CBI requested equal time to present their case, emphasizing the ongoing legal considerations.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld Tihar Jail’s decision to reject a request from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak to meet Kejriwal. The court cited misuse of visitation rights as the reason for the denial.

The CBI’s supplementary chargesheet accuses Kejriwal and his associates of benefiting from illicit funds related to the excise policy. The agency alleges that Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy from the beginning, which sought to privatize the policy for financial gains.