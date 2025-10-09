Supreme Court calls for earlier sex education to protect children

The Supreme Court has called for sex education to be introduced at an earlier age, rather than starting only from Class IX. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe emphasised that higher secondary schools should include sex education in their curriculum to help adolescents understand the hormonal and physical changes of puberty.

“Sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. Authorities need to take corrective measures so that children are informed about the changes after puberty, and the precautions to be observed,” the bench said.

The remarks came while granting bail to a 15-year-old boy accused of rape, criminal intimidation, and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court had earlier ordered his release on bail, subject to conditions set by the Juvenile Justice Board, noting his status as a minor.