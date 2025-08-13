Supreme Court cancels bail of wrestler Sushil Kumar in Sagar Dhankar murder case, orders surrender in a week

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revoked the bail granted to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the 2021 murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar, directing him to surrender within seven days.



A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered the order while hearing a petition filed by the victim’s father, Ashok Dhankad, challenging the Delhi High Court’s May 2024 decision to release Kumar on bail.



In its May ruling, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Kumar upon furnishing a ₹50,000 personal bond and two sureties of an equal amount. The court had cited conditions aimed at ensuring he did not influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.



Kumar, who is facing trial alongside several co-accused, had earlier been granted a seven-day interim bail in July 2023 for knee surgery.



The case stems from a violent incident at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4, 2021, when Sagar Dhankar and others were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and his associates. Dhankar sustained severe injuries and later succumbed while undergoing treatment.