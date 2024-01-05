The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Shamima Jahan, Advocate, and Yarenjungla Longkumer, Judicial Officer, for appointment as Judges of the Gauhati High Court. The recommendations were made following a evaluation process, involving scrutiny and consultation.

The recommendation for the appointment of both candidates originated from the Collegium of the Gauhati High Court on May 29, 2023. However, the Supreme Court Collegium deferred further consideration on October 17, 2023, to seek a comprehensive report from the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with members of the High Court Collegium. This was done in light of the inputs provided by the Government.

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court responded, forwarding the minutes of the Collegium's assessment on October 19, 2023, and November 7, 2023. As per the Memorandum of Procedure, Judges of the Supreme Court with knowledge of the Gauhati High Court were consulted to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the two candidates.

After careful consideration of the material on record and the opinions of consultee-colleagues, the Collegium, comprising Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Justice B. R. Gavai, has reached a unanimous decision. They are of the considered view that Ms. Shamima Jahan, Advocate, and Ms. Yarenjungla Longkumer, Judicial Officer, are highly suitable for appointment as Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

In a resolution dated January 4, 2024, the Collegium formally recommends the appointment of Shamima Jahan and Yarenjungla Longkumer as Judges of the Gauhati High Court, with their inter se seniority to be fixed in accordance with existing practice.