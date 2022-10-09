Pudhucherry Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga announced that a Supreme Court-appointed high-level committee has been visiting states and Union Territories that report a high rate of accidents.

The committee will visit Puducherry on October 9 to conduct a field assessment to analyze the high prevalence of traffic accidents.

After Chhattisgarh, Puducherry had the second-highest percentage of accident mortality (58%) in 2021.

The minister further stated that because Puducherry has high incidents of traffic accidents, the committee will camp here and explore the causes.

She stated that the government has already made helmets mandatory for both riders on two-wheelers to safeguard their safety and limit fatal injuries in the case of an accident.

The government also intended to set aside particular times for the transportation of heavy-duty trucks, according to the minister.

"Further, we are considering asking school managements to rework their time so that the children do not have to face heavy traffic," she told the reporters.