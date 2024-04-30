The Supreme Court, on April 30 directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to answer questions related to the timing of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which took place right before the Lok Sabha general elections.

A bench was hearing Arvind Kejriwal's petition which challenged his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “Liberty is exceedingly important, you can't deny that. The last question is with regard to the timing of the arrest, which they have pointed out, just before the general elections."

Meanwhile, the court also demanded an explanation regarding the time gap between the initiation of proceedings and filing of repeated complaints from the probe agency.

The Supreme Court has directed the ED to respond at the next hearing which will take place on May 3.

The Delhi chief minister was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case which has been linked to the Delhi liquor policy on March 21. Kejriwal who is lodged in Tihar Jail, will remain in custody till May 7.