The Supreme Court of India on September 13 directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a comprehensive manual on media briefings by police personnel within a period of three months.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra also directed Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all states to submit their suggestions for the manual.

Additionally, the court directed that the input of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) be considered in this matter.



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The matter being referred to related to two basic issues: first and foremost, the strategies to be trailed by the police in case of experiences, and furthermore, the conventions police should stick to while leading media briefings during continuous criminal examinations. While the previous issue was tended to in the 2014 judgment of PUCL v. Province of Maharashtra, the Court was presently centered around the last option

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud accentuated the significance of the issue, particularly considering the advancing scene of electronic media reporting. He noticed that the matter included a few layers of public premium, including the public's more right than wrong to be aware during an examination, the likely effect of police revelation on the examination cycle, rights of the accused, the overall administration of justice.