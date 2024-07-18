The Supreme Court, on July 18 directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish complete results of NEET-UG 2024 on their website city-wise and centre-wise and mask the identity of the candidates, by 12 pm on July 20.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra was hearing a batch of petitions over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam following which senior advocate Narendra Hooda, representing the petitioner, called for the results of all students to be declared to bring in some transparency.

The Solicitor General argued that the entire results are not published, and it is the personal property of the students, to which, CJI Chandrachud asked, "Why can't you have dummy roll numbers in a sequence centre-wise?"



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The court asked the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 24 exam, ensuring that the identity of the students is not revealed after hearing both sides.

"What is happening is... the fact that there is a leak at Patna and Hazaribag is admitted... the question papers had been disseminated. We want to ensure whether this was confined to those centres or widespread. Students are at a handicap because they don't know results. We want the students' identity to be masked, but let us see centre-wise what was the mark pattern," CJI Chandrachud said, as per media reports.

The Supreme Court will continue the hearing on alleged irregularities on July 22.