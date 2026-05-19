Supreme Court directs states to establish functional animal birth control centres in every district

The Supreme Court has refused to modify its November 2025 order directing the removal of stray dogs from public institutions such as hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations and railway stations.

In its latest directions, the apex court instructed all states and union territories to take necessary steps to strengthen and implement the framework rules formulated by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for the management of stray animals.

The court directed states to ensure the establishment of at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district. It further observed that, considering the population density in different districts, authorities must take additional steps to expand the number and capacity of ABC centres wherever required.

The Supreme Court also issued directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the issue of stray cattle on national highways. The court said NHAI must take time-bound measures to address the problem and deploy depreciated transport vehicles for handling stray cattle and related issues. It further ordered the authority to establish a monitoring and coordination framework for implementation.

In a significant step towards ensuring compliance, the apex court directed all High Courts across the country to register suo motu cases in the nature of continuing mandamus to monitor adherence to its directions.

The court ordered that Chief Secretaries of all states file compliance reports before their respective jurisdictional High Courts by August 7. The Union government was also directed to submit its compliance status within the same timeline.

The Supreme Court further directed that consolidated compliance reports prepared by the High Courts be placed before the apex court on November 17.

The court stated that the matter would remain closed before it except for the purpose of receiving and examining compliance reports.