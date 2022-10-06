The Supreme Court has ordered all states and Union Territories to provide statistics on pensions, old age facilities in each district, and levels of geriatric care for the elderly.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia informed that the state reports must include the current status of implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

"The Union of India shall file a revised status report one month after collecting information from the respective States and Union Territories within a term of two months," the bench added. The apex court will take up the matter for hearing in January 2023.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition brought by former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar to establish old age homes with basic healthcare amenities around the country. He has also advocated for the efficient implementation of the 2007 Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Kumar stated in his PIL that there is a rising number of elderly people, with the majority of them living in poverty, without a roof over their heads, sufficient clothing, or food.