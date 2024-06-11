The Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the alleged discrepancies and seeking the disclosure of answer sheets for the NEET-PG 2022 Exam. The vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, deemed the petitions infructuous due to the significant time lapse since the exam.

"These petitions are rendered infructuous due to the passage of time. If the petitioners still have grievances regarding the NEET examination, undergraduate or postgraduate, held in 2024, they may challenge it on admissible grounds. Accordingly, these petitions are dismissed," the bench stated.

Advocate Avani Bansal, representing six writ petitions, argued that the issues remain relevant as two of the petitioners are set to take the NEET-PG 2024 exam on June 23. Bansal highlighted ongoing concerns, stating, "The trouble is they (National Board of Examinations) are not allowing us access to answer keys, answer sheets, question papers of NEET-PG 2022... the petitioners are still going to appear this time."

The bench, however, dismissed the petitions, expressing unwillingness to keep the matters pending. "We cannot keep all these matters pending unnecessarily," they remarked.

The petitions, filed by doctors, stem from grievances over perceived mismatches in their NEET-PG 2022 scores and the NBE's refusal to allow re-evaluation. The petitioners sought several reliefs, including directions for the NBE to release the NEET-PG 2022 question paper and answer key, options for candidates to re-evaluate their papers, and the declaration of Clauses 9.7 and 10.4 as unconstitutional. Additionally, they sought permission for candidates to challenge the answer keys.

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