The Supreme Court has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking menstrual leave for women employees, encouraging the Centre to initiate discussions with stakeholders and State governments to consider framing a model policy on this issue.

The apex court observed that while granting menstrual leaves could potentially encourage greater female workforce participation, making it mandatory might inadvertently lead to women facing exclusion from job opportunities.

"It's a policy decision that must be carefully deliberated upon by the Centre and the States," stated the bench hearing the case. "We do not want measures intended to protect women to inadvertently act to their disadvantage."

The court suggested that the petitioner approach the Ministry of Women and Child Development with their plea, emphasizing that the matter requires a comprehensive policy framework rather than a judicial mandate.

The PIL, which raised the issue of menstrual health and workplace inclusivity, sparked debates on the balance between promoting women's welfare and ensuring their equal participation in the workforce.