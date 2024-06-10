The Supreme Court of India has extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its headquarters office in the Rouse Avenue area of Delhi. The new deadline is now set for August 10, 2024. This extension comes after the court's earlier mandate that AAP vacate the premises by June 15, 2024.

The office, currently occupied by AAP, is situated on land earmarked to expand the Delhi High Court's infrastructure. The Supreme Court's decision reflects the judicial body's consideration of logistical challenges faced by the party in relocating within the previously stipulated time frame.

The apex court acknowledged the necessity of the land for the High Court's development while balancing AAP's operational needs. The court's decision provides AAP with additional time to find a suitable new location for its headquarters and ensures that the expansion plans of the Delhi High Court proceed without significant delay.

This ruling is the latest development in a series of legal proceedings concerning the allocation and usage of land in Delhi, highlighting the ongoing balancing act between urban development and institutional requirements.