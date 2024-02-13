The legal battle surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues as the Supreme Court extends its interim stay on proceedings against him in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The case involves accusations of derogatory comments against the BJP and the Congress. Kejriwal has appealed the Allahabad High Court's decision not to dismiss the criminal case pending before a trial court in Sultanpur. The Supreme Court's bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti, has agreed to hear Kejriwal's appeal, maintaining the interim relief.

The court's observations emphasized the need for a focused legal examination, stating, "Let the interim order continue. What is all this? These are all irrelevant matters. It is not a matter for us to go into." The case's outcome holds significance for Kejriwal's political standing and may set precedents regarding election law violations and freedom of speech.

Arvind Kejriwal faces charges under Section 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951, for promoting enmity between classes based on remarks made during the 2014 election campaign. His defense argues that the comments were directed at a political party, challenging the applicability of Section 125. Kejriwal's plea also questions the evidentiary basis of the case, highlighting the absence of video evidence or a full transcript of the alleged speech.

The plea raises concerns about bias in the police's actions, noting that the FIR was registered without independent inquiry and solely based on a complaint alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Supreme Court's intervention provides temporary relief, with the case holding implications beyond Kejriwal's individual situation, touching on broader legal and political considerations.