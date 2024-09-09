The Supreme Court, on September 9 is hearing a case related to the rape and murder of a junior trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The matter is being heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The case was initiated by the Supreme Court on its own.

While senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed the bench that 23 people have died due to doctors not working, pertaining to which the state health department has also submitted a report, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that he has not been served a copy of the same.

Meanwhile, the judges reviewed the status report handed to them in a sealed envelope.

The Supreme Court, during a hearing on August 20, termed the incident "horrific" and issued a set of directions, including the establishment of a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and killed inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. A civil volunteer was arrested for the crime, and the incident has sparked nationwide protests, which are still ongoing.

On August 22, the court reprimanded the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering the unnatural death case. The court also appealed to the protesting doctors to return to work, stating that "justice and medicine" cannot be halted.

The investigation of the case has been transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

The central government, On September 3, approached the Supreme Court, alleging that inadequate arrangements were made for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at RG Kar Hospital, calling it an "unpardonable" act of non-cooperation by the Mamata Banerjee government.