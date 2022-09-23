The Supreme Court issues a notice to the Centre in response to a petition requesting that the Centre and State governments take rigorous measures to regulate “fraudulent religious conversion or conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary rewards”.

Earlier this year, the supreme court refused to entertain a plea against an order passed by the Madras High Court on a petition which had raised the issue of alleged forcible conversion from Hinduism to other religions, saying it is more of ‘publicity interest’ and that such pleas disturb the harmony.

In an unfortunate incident, on September 15, a tribal Hindu youth was allegedly killed and hanged in Assam's Lakhimpur district for loving and trying to marry a Christian girl without changing his religion.

The gruesome incident took place in the Koilamri Balijan area of Assam and the victim, identified as Biki Bishal was reportedly dragged out from his residence by a cadre drawn from four Christian churches in the area and lynched to death.