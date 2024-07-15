The Supreme Court, on July 15 issued a notice on petitions filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the transfer of NEET-UG 2024 exam cases pending before the Rajasthan High Court to the apex court.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra cited a similar plea which the NTA had filed earlier, stating that the apex court had already stayed proceedings before High Courts.

The Court ordered, "Issue notice and tag," as per media reports.

The Supreme Court is seized of a batch of petitions seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held.

Earlier, aspirants had approached the top court and raised the issue of leakage of question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomaly in the question of NEET-UG.

The Supreme Court, on June 11 ordered the agency to respond to some petitions but refused to halt counselling for admissions of students to medical colleges.

Meanwhile, on July 8, the Court said that it would have to determine to what extent the exam was compromised to decide whether a retest would be needed or not.