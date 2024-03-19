The Supreme Court served a notice to the Centre, seeking a response to the petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Rules that were announced on March 12, 2024.

However, the court did not issue any order to halt their implementation.

The notice was issued by a three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, who also issued notices regarding the petitions against the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Centre has until April 2 to respond, following which the petitioners must provide their counter-response by April 8. The case will be heard on April 9.



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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, requested a four-week extension to file a response, citing the 236 petitions challenging the Act and 20 applications against the Rules.

Mehta clarified that the Act and Rules do not strip anyone of their citizenship, and only consider those who entered before 2014.

The Supreme Court, however, did not issue any orders at the request of Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who asked for a halt on granting citizenship until the final decision was made.

The court also turned down Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal's request for liberty to approach the court if any such situation arises.