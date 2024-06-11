The Supreme Court on June 11 issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) over petitions seeking a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination amid allegations of paper leaks. A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed concerns about the "sanctity" of the exam being affected and demanded answers from the testing agency.

"It is not that simple that because you have done it is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers," the bench told the NTA. Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, appearing for the petitioners, urged the court to stay the counselling process, but the bench refused, stating, "Let the counselling start, we are not stopping the counselling."

The case has been posted for hearing on July 8.

The Supreme Court is hearing multiple petitions seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities this year. Apart from paper leaks, NEET-UG candidates have also alleged irregularities in the award of compensatory marks to students for loss of time.

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall the NEET-UG 2024 results and conduct the examination afresh, citing paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5. However, the NTA has denied any irregularities.