The Supreme Court, on May 3, signalled the possibility of interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The court, presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, considered Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case.

During the hearing, the bench emphasized the need for openness to prevent surprises for either party involved. Questions arose regarding Kejriwal's ability to sign official documents while in judicial custody at Delhi's Tihar Jail since April 1.

The court demanded answers from the ED by May 3 regarding the timing of Kejriwal's arrest just before the general elections, underscoring the importance of individual liberty. Furthermore, the court questioned the time gap between the initiation of proceedings and subsequent complaints filed by the probe agency.

Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, in connection to a money laundering case associated with the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy, has kept him in judicial custody until May 7.