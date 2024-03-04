The Supreme Court has ordered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate their premises in New Delhi, set aside for the Delhi judiciary, by 15 June 2024.

The Court has given permission to the AAP to approach the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Government of India for an alternative land allocation.



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Supreme Court says, in view of impending general elections it gives time to AAP till June 15 to vacate its political office located on a plot that was allotted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding the district judiciary.

This is a breaking story.

