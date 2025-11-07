Supreme Court orders nationwide removal of stray dogs from public places amid rising bite incidents

Responding to what it described as an “alarming rise” in dog bite cases, the Supreme Court on November 7 directed all states and Union Territories to immediately clear stray dogs from public institutions and key infrastructure areas, including schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and sports complexes.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria emphasised that these premises must be secured with proper fencing to prevent the entry of stray animals. The court made it clear that dogs removed from such places should not be released back into the same areas, noting that doing so would “frustrate the very purpose” of ensuring public safety.

The responsibility for implementing the directive has been placed on local government bodies, which must capture, vaccinate, and sterilise stray dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules before relocating them to designated shelters. The court warned that Chief Secretaries of states and UTs would be held personally accountable for any failure to comply.

To ensure enforcement, the apex court ordered the appointment of nodal officers for the upkeep and monitoring of affected premises. Municipal bodies and panchayats are required to carry out inspections over the next three months and submit progress reports within eight weeks, detailing the measures taken to comply with the court’s directions.

The bench also expanded its order to include the removal of stray cattle and animals from national and state highways, directing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other agencies to ensure that captured animals are transferred to shelters where they receive proper care.

The court’s intervention follows years of inaction by authorities despite repeated concerns about public safety. Data from the Press Information Bureau shows over 37 lakh dog bite cases nationwide, including more than 25,000 in Delhi alone.

Earlier, on August 22, the Supreme Court had modified a previous two-judge order that applied only to the Delhi-NCR region, allowing sterilised and immunised dogs to be released back to their original areas unless they displayed aggressive behaviour or rabies infection. The latest order, however, extends the scope nationwide and makes clear that such animals must not be reintroduced to sensitive public spaces.

The bench underscored that the directive was not a reactionary move but the outcome of “thorough deliberation,” citing a two-decade failure by authorities to manage the stray dog crisis effectively. The court said the order was intended to safeguard both human lives and animal welfare.